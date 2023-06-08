Grimes (Not the AI One) and Anyma Team for New Song ‘Welcome to the Opera’

Grimes has teamed with electronic artist Anyma for the new single “Welcome to the Opera,” a collaboration that both musicians have teased during their live sets over the past year.

Anyma, one-half of the EDM duo Tale of Us, does the lion’s share of the work on the dance track, with Grimes adding her natural (and not AI, allegedly) coos and repeating the phrase “Welcome to the opera” throughout.

Grimes previously debuted the track during her Electric Daisy Carnival set in 2022, while the song has also been a staple of Anyma’s sets. On Thursday, the pair formally released the track and a futuristic visualizer.

With all things Grimes from this point on, it’s important to reiterate that this is Grimes and not GrimesAI, the program she and others developed that would allow other artists to sublet her trademark (albeit computer-generated) vocals to their own music in exchange for a 50/50 stake in the royalties.

"Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings," Grimes previously said of the tech. On Twitter this week, Grimes noted that streaming services are on the verge of allowing a deluge of GrimesAI music.

“There’s one last legal hiccup in place before some of the bigger platforms will allow ai music but we’re hoping to have this resolved this week. Apologies for delays !! We are having to mess around and get carve outs from a giant ancient legal system haha,” Grimes wrote.

there's one last legal hiccup in place before some of the bigger platforms will allow ai music but we're hoping to have this resolved this week. Apologies for delays !! We are having to mess around and get carve outs from a giant ancient legal system haha 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) June 6, 2023

“But songs will start uploading to Spotify etc shortly ! We’re working on systems to automate the filtering process (not allow songs with illegal samples, slurs, random voice notes of ranting hahaha etc).”