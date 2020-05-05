 Grimes and Elon Musk Announce Birth of Baby Boy - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Grimes and Elon Musk Announce Birth of Baby Boy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Grimes and Elon Musk Announce Birth of Baby Boy

“Mom and baby all good,” Musk tweeted

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grimes, Elon Musk. Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition, in New York2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 07 May 2018

Grimes gave birth to a baby boy on May 4th.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Grimes gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday, May 4th, according to tweets from the father, Tesla founder Elon Musk. “Mom & baby all good,” he tweeted.

In interviews for her Rolling Stone digital cover story, conducted in February, Grimes explained that with her baby in breach position, she might have to schedule a cesarean delivery. “Then we could make the Star Wars joke and do it on May 4th,” she said. “You know, you want an auspicious birthday.”

In his tweets, Musk claimed they named the baby X Æ A-12 Musk; Grimes’ representatives did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Grimes, who released her fifth album, Miss Anthropocene, on February 21st, told Rolling Stone just before its release that she was stunned by the extent to which her relationship with Musk has come to define her public image. “No one believes me about this,” she said, “but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all. Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The shit that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.”

Musk has had a dramatic few weeks on Twitter and off, as he issued increasingly passionate calls to end COVID-19 lockdowns. “Frankly, I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights…that’s my opinion,” he said in a Tesla earnings call. He also tweeted that he was planning on selling all of his homes, and then wrote “my gf @Grimezsz is mad at me.” (He may have been joking: She tweeted back, “Omg.”)

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Elon Musk, Grimes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.