Grimes and Elon Musk Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Grimes gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday, May 4th, according to tweets from the father, Tesla founder Elon Musk. “Mom & baby all good,” he tweeted.

In interviews for her Rolling Stone digital cover story, conducted in February, Grimes explained that with her baby in breach position, she might have to schedule a cesarean delivery. “Then we could make the Star Wars joke and do it on May 4th,” she said. “You know, you want an auspicious birthday.”

In his tweets, Musk claimed they named the baby X Æ A-12 Musk; Grimes’ representatives did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Grimes, who released her fifth album, Miss Anthropocene, on February 21st, told Rolling Stone just before its release that she was stunned by the extent to which her relationship with Musk has come to define her public image. “No one believes me about this,” she said, “but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all. Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The shit that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.”

Musk has had a dramatic few weeks on Twitter and off, as he issued increasingly passionate calls to end COVID-19 lockdowns. “Frankly, I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights…that’s my opinion,” he said in a Tesla earnings call. He also tweeted that he was planning on selling all of his homes, and then wrote “my gf @Grimezsz is mad at me.” (He may have been joking: She tweeted back, “Omg.”)