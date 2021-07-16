 Grimes, Alanis Morissette to Judge 'Alter Ego' Singing Competition - Rolling Stone


Grimes, Alanis Morissette, Will.i.am to Judge ‘Alter Ego’ Reality Singing Competition

Unknown singers to perform as avatars in futuristic-sounding series

alter ego singing competition judges

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Shelby Duncan; Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Grimes, Alanis Morissette, and Will.i.am will serve as judges on the upcoming reality singing series Alter Ego, Fox announced Friday.

A spin on The Masked Singer concept — where celebrities perform wearing ostentatious costumes to hide their identity — Alter Ego will feature unknown singers performing as their “dream avatar” thanks to motion capture and visual effects technology, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

Nick Lachey will also be on the series’ judging panel, with Rosci Diaz set to host when Alter Ego premieres this fall in a Wednesday programming block alongside The Masked Singer. Alter Ego marks the first reality singing competition appearance for Grimes, whose interests and music often intersect with futuristic things like AI technology and NFTs.

Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, said in a statement. “We are so excited to bring the fantastic Will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick, and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”

In This Article: Alanis Morissette, Fox, Grimes, Will.i.am

