Grimes Will Put You to Sleep With ‘AI Lullaby’

Grimes has partnered with Endel for AI Lullaby, a new project designed to help babies and adults get some shut-eye.

The project was partially inspired by the musician becoming a new mom and wanting something better than white noise to put her baby to sleep. It contains ambient-like sounds and Grimes’ original music and vocals.

The project is designed to improve sleep and wellness in children and adults, but other moods are also included to induce relaxation and improve focus. “I think, if approached properly, AI has the ability to radically fix our world,” Grimes said in a statement. “I appreciate Endel because they represent the growing trend of humane technology. I hope that the fields of AI safety, research, philosophy, as well as humane AI and spiritual technology, etc. can grow a lot in the coming years. We’ll need it!”

AI Lullaby is currently available on the Endel app until December 23rd, and later on Amazon Alexa and Android later this year. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Al for Anyone and the Naked Heart Foundation, nonprofits that build an inclusive society for people and families with special needs and support the mental health of mothers and children.