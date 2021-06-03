 Grimes Explains How A.I. Could Help Communism - Rolling Stone
Grimes Explains How A.I. Could Help Communism

“[It’s] everything that everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm,” Grimes says. “‘Cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe”

Grimes performing on The Park Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Day 3. Grimes performing on The Park Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset. See PA story SHOWBIZ Glastonbury. Picture date: Sunday June 26, 2016. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire URN:26720104

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Grimes is known to frequently share her thoughts on A.I. within the themes of her music as well as on social media, and she took to TikTok on Wednesday to explain, specifically, how she thought A.I. could assist in forming a communist society. The video has since garnered over 100,000 likes, even though it left many viewers confused, to say the least.

“I have a proposition for the communists,” Grimes says, with her face superimposed over a panel from the manga Berserk. “So typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of A.I. But, if you think about it, A.I. is actually the fastest path to communism.”

“So, if implemented correctly, A.I. could actually theoretically solve for abundance,” she explained. “Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work; everybody is provided for with a comparable state of being, comfortable living. A.I. could automate all the farming, we could out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality.”

She concluded, “So basically, everything that everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. ‘Cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

Grimes has long been supportive of the implementation of A.I., although commenters were quick to point out that her partner, Elon Musk, would likely not support a government-funded and freely available A.I. program due to his capitalist beliefs.

In This Article: Elon Musk, Grimes, TikTok

