×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Review: Eric Church Is Loose, Funky in 33-Song Double Down Tour Opener Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Greta Van Fleet Perform Spirited ‘Black Smoke Rising’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

Band also delivered melodic rendition of “You’re the One” from debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Greta Van Fleet‘s debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army has garnered a divisive response with comparisons to Led Zeppelin, but it’s also brought the Michigan rock outfit four Grammy nominations. “These are some of the first songs we ever released,” frontman Josh Kiszka told Rolling Stone. “So it’s kind of shocking. I didn’t expect us to get any nominations.”

Ahead of the upcoming awards show, the band became the first artist to play Saturday Night Live in 2019, bringing their 1970s rock ethos to Studio 8H.

Introduced by SNL host and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Greta Van Fleet kicked off their live set with a return to their beginnings by playing an impassioned rendition of “Black Smoke Rising,” the title track of their 2017 debut EP.

Later the group returned to the stage to perform the second single from their first record, “You’re The One,” in which Kiszka and his guitarist twin brother Jake shared the mic to duet the rock ballad’s soaring chorus.

The band also became a part of “Weekend Update” when host Colin Jost teased: “Sunday night will bring a Super Blood Wolf Moon, which is a rare lunar eclipse, and not, as I had assumed, the name of the band that just performed on our show!”

Kiszka revealed to RS that they’re “setting some ground work for the next album,” with plans to release a new record in 2019: “We can’t wait to explore a little more of the Greta Van Fleet universe.”

In This Article: Greta Van Fleet, Saturday Night Live

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad