Watch Greta Van Fleet Perform Spirited ‘Black Smoke Rising’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

Greta Van Fleet‘s debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army has garnered a divisive response with comparisons to Led Zeppelin, but it’s also brought the Michigan rock outfit four Grammy nominations. “These are some of the first songs we ever released,” frontman Josh Kiszka told Rolling Stone. “So it’s kind of shocking. I didn’t expect us to get any nominations.”

Ahead of the upcoming awards show, the band became the first artist to play Saturday Night Live in 2019, bringing their 1970s rock ethos to Studio 8H.

Introduced by SNL host and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Greta Van Fleet kicked off their live set with a return to their beginnings by playing an impassioned rendition of “Black Smoke Rising,” the title track of their 2017 debut EP.

Later the group returned to the stage to perform the second single from their first record, “You’re The One,” in which Kiszka and his guitarist twin brother Jake shared the mic to duet the rock ballad’s soaring chorus.

The band also became a part of “Weekend Update” when host Colin Jost teased: “Sunday night will bring a Super Blood Wolf Moon, which is a rare lunar eclipse, and not, as I had assumed, the name of the band that just performed on our show!”

Kiszka revealed to RS that they’re “setting some ground work for the next album,” with plans to release a new record in 2019: “We can’t wait to explore a little more of the Greta Van Fleet universe.”