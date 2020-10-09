Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song ‘My Way, Soon’

Classic rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet have returned with their first new song in over a year, “My Way, Soon.”

The track is a brisk rocker with a groove that shifts between a shuffle and a stomp, while plenty of spindly guitar lines peel out over top. Frontman Josh Kiszka, with his Robert Plant-esque wail, sings, “I’ve packed my bags and I’ve got my freedom/I’ve sacked the rules so I don’t have to heed them/I’ll bet on a chance if I’ve just got one/I’ll throw out the plans and live with no burden.”

“My Way, Soon” arrives with a music video, which was shot, edited and directed by the band. It boasts a grainy Super 8-style aesthetic and is packed with footage of Greta Van Fleet on stage, on the road and messing around behind-the-scenes.

“My Way, Soon” is expected to appear on Greta Van Fleet’s next album, which the band is still working on, according to a statement. Drummer Danny Wagner said the record was heavily inspired by the band’s travels over the past two years, and how their worldview broadened after leaving their Michigan hometown: “We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by a lot of things, we were unaware of a lot of things,” he said. “And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first.”

Guitarist Jake Kiszka added, “The more we’ve seen — different cultures, people, and traditions — we’ve also seen a similarity between ourselves and these different cultures. It surprises me how similar we all are.”

Greta Van Fleet released their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, in 2018.