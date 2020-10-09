 Greta Van Fleet Release First New Song in Over a Year 'My Way, Soon' - Rolling Stone
Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song ‘My Way, Soon’

Track is expected to appear on Michigan rock outfit’s upcoming second album

Jon Blistein

Classic rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet have returned with their first new song in over a year, “My Way, Soon.”

The track is a brisk rocker with a groove that shifts between a shuffle and a stomp, while plenty of spindly guitar lines peel out over top. Frontman Josh Kiszka, with his Robert Plant-esque wail, sings, “I’ve packed my bags and I’ve got my freedom/I’ve sacked the rules so I don’t have to heed them/I’ll bet on a chance if I’ve just got one/I’ll throw out the plans and live with no burden.”

“My Way, Soon” arrives with a music video, which was shot, edited and directed by the band. It boasts a grainy Super 8-style aesthetic and is packed with footage of Greta Van Fleet on stage, on the road and messing around behind-the-scenes.

“My Way, Soon” is expected to appear on Greta Van Fleet’s next album, which the band is still working on, according to a statement. Drummer Danny Wagner said the record was heavily inspired by the band’s travels over the past two years, and how their worldview broadened after leaving their Michigan hometown: “We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by a lot of things, we were unaware of a lot of things,” he said. “And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first.”

Guitarist Jake Kiszka added, “The more we’ve seen — different cultures, people, and traditions — we’ve also seen a similarity between ourselves and these different cultures. It surprises me how similar we all are.”

Greta Van Fleet released their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, in 2018.

