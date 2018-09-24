Greta Van Fleet Sing About Love and Satan on New Song ‘Lover, Leaver’

Revivalist rockers Greta Van Fleet previewed their long-awaited debut LP, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, with another new song, a sledgehammer of bluesy hard-rock titled “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer).”

Frontman Josh Kiszka howls about two of classic rock’s go-to subjects – love and Satan – over Jake Kiszka’s snarling guitar riffs. “She’s an angel straight from hell, draws me to the deep,” he sings. “In the darkness way below, it’s my heart she’ll keep.” Later, after an onslaught of wordless yelps and massive triplet drum fills, he intones, “So he’ll fall to his knees, watch the fire blaze/ Satan plays his flute for him; the sound it burns his ears.”

“Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)” is the Michigan band’s third preview of their new album, following lead single “When the Curtain Falls” and “Watching Over.” The record follows the band’s pair of 2017 EPs, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires.

Greta Van Fleet are currently touring North America through early October; their next date is September 25th in Tempe, Arizona. The group recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the intensity of their summer dates: “The bigger the crowds, the more wacky things get,” bassist-keyboardist Sam Kiszka reflected. “The energy right now is on fire.”