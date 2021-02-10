Greta Van Fleet Search for Love Amid War on New Song ‘Heat Above’

Greta Van Fleet have released a new song, “Heat Above,” from their upcoming album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, set to arrive April 16th.

“Heat Above” will be the first track on The Battle at Garden’s Gate, and it arrives with the heavenly drone of a Hammond organ before opening up into a sun-drenched stomp. Despite the bright tone, much of the song finds frontman Josh Kiszka painting a stark picture of destruction and looming war, although he injects a hopeful note when he sings, “Can you feel my love?”

“There’s reoccurring themes in my work . . . constantly, there’s war,” Kiszka told Rolling Stone in an interview last year. “Sometimes there’s this idea that it’s for religious reasons, but then there’s industry — the war industry, I suppose. Then there’s this idea of when industry becomes the identity of society. What will become of humanity?”

“Heat Above” marks the third offering from The Battle at Garden’s Gate, following “My Way, Soon” and “Age of Machine,” both of which were released last year. The Battle at Garden’s Gate is Greta Van Fleet’s second album, following their 2018 breakthrough, Anthem of the Peaceful Army (a full tracklist is available for the first time below). The band recorded the new album with producer Greg Kurstin in Los Angeles.

The Battle at Garden’s Gate Tracklist

1. “Heat Above”

2. “My Way, Soon”

3. “Broken Bells”

4. “Built by Nations”

5. “Age of Machine”

6. “Tears of Rain”

7. “Stardust Chords”

8. “Light My Love”

9. “Caravel”

10. “The Barbarians”

11. “Trip the Light Fantastic”

12. “The Weight of Dreams”