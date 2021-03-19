Greta Van Fleet Aim to Bust Down Old Walls on New Song ‘Broken Bells’

Greta Van Fleet have released a new track, “Broken Bells,” from their upcoming album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, out April 16th via Lava/Republic.

“Broken Bells” is a sprawling ballad filled with tangled guitar lines and sharp string stabs that builds and exhales with a blazing guitar solo that makes ample use of the wah-wah pedal. “I believe there comes a time,” Josh Kiszka wails on the track, “When out of silence we will sing/And even broken bells will ring.”

In a statement, bassist Sam Kiszka said of the song: “‘Broken Bells’ is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones.”

“Broken Bells” marks the latest offering from The Battle at Garden’s Gate, following previously released tracks “My Way, Soon,” “Heat Above” and “Age of Machine.” The Battle at Garden’s Gate is Greta Van Fleet’s second album, following their 2018 breakthrough, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The group recorded the new album with producer Greg Kurstin in Los Angeles.