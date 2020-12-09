Greta Van Fleet Rip Through New Song ‘My Way, Soon’ on ‘Colbert’

Greta Van Fleet performed their new single, “My Way, Soon,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, December 8th.

The band fittingly turned in a delightfully old-school performance reminiscent of those on Seventies music programs. They set up on a multi-tiered stage, bright lights flashing around them, and wore matching white jumpsuits as they cruised through the boisterous blues rocker. Frontman Josh Kiszka and his little brother, bassist Sam Kiszka, even chose to roam the stage barefoot.

“My Way, Soon” will appear on Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which is set to arrive April 16th. The track marked the first offering from the record, and last week the band shared the second single, “Age of Machine.”

The Battle at Garden’s Gate follows Greta Van Fleet’s breakout 2018 album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, they spoke about making the follow-up and building on the themes they explored on their first LP.

“There are definitely Biblical references,” Josh said. “Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album… This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It’s an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment.”