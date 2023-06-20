Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka Comes Out As a Member of the LGBTQ Community

Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka publicly came out on Tuesday, writing that he’s been “in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years.” Kiszka made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying that those close to him were aware but that it was time to go wide with the news.

Kiszka noted that he felt compelled to speak up right now because his adopted home of Tennessee has been responsible for so much anti-LGBTQ legislation in the last year, from its restrictive drag bill that was ruled unconstitutional to a series of bills around access to trans healthcare. “It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” he wrote.

With that in mind, he pointed fans to a variety of organizations doing on-the-ground advocacy work in Tennessee. Among them are local wings of national organizations such as HRC and the ACLU, but also homegrown organizations like Inclusion TN, Oasis Center, and the Nashville Pride Festival.

“The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation,” he wrote. “The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”

Greta Van Fleet, in which Kiszka performs with his brothers Jake and Sam along with Danny Wagner, will release their third studio album Starcatcher — featuring the song “Sacred the Thread” — on July 21 via Lava/Republic Records. They’ll welcome the release with a tour that kicks off July 24 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and includes stops in Seattle, New York, Houston, and an extended run through western Europe.