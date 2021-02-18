Greta Van Fleet Release Heavenly Video for ‘Heat Above’

Greta Van Fleet have released a music video for “Heat Above,” the third single from their upcoming sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

“‘Heat Above’ is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated,” the band said in a statement. “This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead center in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange, alive, and free.”

The video reflects that heavenly theme, showing the members of Greta Van Fleet decked out in all-white outfits and crystals while performing in a surreal, purgatorial space. “Can you hear that dreadful sound?” lead singer Josh Kiszka belts out. “Fire still burning on the ground!”

Greta Van Fleet will release The Battle at Garden’s Gate on April 16th via Lava and Republic Records, following their 2018 debut Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Greg Kurstin, best known for his work with Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, and Adele. The band previously shared the singles “My Way, Soon” and “Age of Machine,” both of which were released last year.

“There’s reoccurring themes in my work . . . constantly, there’s war,” Josh Kiszka told Rolling Stone in an interview last year. “Sometimes there’s this idea that it’s for religious reasons, but then there’s industry — the war industry, I suppose. Then there’s this idea of when industry becomes the identity of society. What will become of humanity?”