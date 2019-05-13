Greta Van Fleet Extend North American ‘March of the Peaceful Army’ Tour

Greta Van Fleet extended their North American “March of the Peaceful Army” tour with a new round of fall shows. The hard rock band will perform several new songs on the 11-date trek, which launches September 21st in Kansas City, Missouri and wraps October 15th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A ticket pre-sale for the group’s Peaceful Army Fan Club begins Wednesday, May 15th, followed by a public on-sale that launches Friday, May 17th at 10 a.m. local time. Garage-punk act Shannon and the Clams will open all dates.
The fall leg – which supports the quartet’s debut LP, 2018’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army – follows an ongoing run of North American dates that continues Monday, May 13th in Atlanta, Georgia.
Greta Van Fleet were nominated for four Grammys at the 2019 ceremony: Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance (“Highway Tune”), Best Rock Song (“Black Smoke Rising”) and Best Rock Album (2017 EP From the Fires). In January, they made their Saturday Night Live debut, performing “Black Smoke Rising.”
Greta Van Fleet Tour Dates
May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
May 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
May 18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 19 – Columbia, MD @ Kerfuffle, Merriweather Post Pavilion (DC101 Radio show)
May 21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
May 22 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena
May 24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
May 25 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
May 28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
May 29 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
May 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
June 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
June 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 4 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
September 21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Starlight Theatre
September 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel
September 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 30 – Irvina, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
October 9 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
October 11 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
October 13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
October 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia