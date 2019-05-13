Greta Van Fleet Extend North American ‘March of the Peaceful Army’ Tour

Greta Van Fleet extended their North American “March of the Peaceful Army” tour with a new round of fall shows. The hard rock band will perform several new songs on the 11-date trek, which launches September 21st in Kansas City, Missouri and wraps October 15th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A ticket pre-sale for the group’s Peaceful Army Fan Club begins Wednesday, May 15th, followed by a public on-sale that launches Friday, May 17th at 10 a.m. local time. Garage-punk act Shannon and the Clams will open all dates.

The fall leg – which supports the quartet’s debut LP, 2018’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army – follows an ongoing run of North American dates that continues Monday, May 13th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Greta Van Fleet were nominated for four Grammys at the 2019 ceremony: Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance (“Highway Tune”), Best Rock Song (“Black Smoke Rising”) and Best Rock Album (2017 EP From the Fires). In January, they made their Saturday Night Live debut, performing “Black Smoke Rising.”

Greta Van Fleet Tour Dates

May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

May 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

May 18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 19 – Columbia, MD @ Kerfuffle, Merriweather Post Pavilion (DC101 Radio show)

May 21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

May 22 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena

May 24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

May 25 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

May 28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

May 29 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

May 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

June 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

June 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 4 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

September 21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Starlight Theatre

September 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel

September 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 30 – Irvina, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 9 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October 11 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

October 13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia