Greta Van Fleet Drops 2022 ‘Dreams in Gold’ Tour Dates With Rival Sons, the Velveteers

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they will be taking their sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate on the road next year for the Dreams in Gold tour. The 24-date tour will kick off on Mar. 10 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The rock band has recruited Rival Sons and the Velveteers as support acts for the United States dates. In May, Greta Van Fleet will begin the international leg of the tour with stops in Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K.

Tickets go on sale for the Dreams in Gold tour on Nov. 12.

Dreams in Gold Tour Dates

March 10 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

March 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

March 13 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

March 16 — Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

March 17 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

March 19 — Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

March 22 — Madison, WI @ ​​Kohl Center

March 23 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 25 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

March 26 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

March 29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

March 30 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

April 1 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 2 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 3 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

May 16 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

June 5 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

June 11 — Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

June 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen

June 15 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle

June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview

June 25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

June 28 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

June 29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo