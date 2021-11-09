Greta Van Fleet Drops 2022 ‘Dreams in Gold’ Tour Dates With Rival Sons, the Velveteers

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they will be taking their sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate on the road next year for the Dreams in Gold tour. The 24-date tour will kick off on Mar. 10 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The rock band has recruited Rival Sons and the Velveteers as support acts for the United States dates. In May, Greta Van Fleet will begin the international leg of the tour with stops in Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K.
Tickets go on sale for the Dreams in Gold tour on Nov. 12.
Dreams in Gold Tour Dates
March 10 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
March 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
March 13 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
March 16 — Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center
March 17 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
March 19 — Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
March 22 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
March 23 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
March 25 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
March 26 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
March 29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
March 30 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
April 1 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 2 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 3 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage
May 16 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center
June 5 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
June 11 — Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
June 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen
June 15 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle
June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview
June 25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
June 28 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
June 29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo