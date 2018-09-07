Greta Van Fleet Detail Debut Album ‘Anthem of the Peaceful Army’

Throwback rockers Greta Van Fleet will release their debut studio album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, on October 19th via Lava/Republic Records.

Penned by all four members of the Frankenmuth, Michigan outfit – brothers Jake Kiszka (guitar), Sam Kiszka (bass, keys), Josh Kiszka (vocals) and their friend alongside drummer Danny Wagner – the album peruses a number of topics, including “fresh starts, love, integrity, innocence, adventure, diversity and peace, the life cycle and its inherent responsibilities, courage, masked deceptions, revolution, and truth,” according to a statement.

Produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone, Anthem of the Peaceful Army was recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, Michigan. It includes their previously released single, “When the Curtain Falls.”

During an interview with Rolling Stone at Lollapalooza, the group said that while they were recording the new album, they were listening to “song-based” artists, such as Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. “What’s really most important to Greta Van Fleet is the songwriting,” Sam Kiszka told Rolling Stone. “That will always come first for us.”

Anthem for the Peaceful Army is available for pre-order and those who order in advance will immediately receive the LP track, “Watching Over.” Their debut album follows the release of a pair of EPs last year, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires.

Anthem of the Peaceful Army Track List

1. “Age of Man”

2. “The Cold Wind”

3. When the Curtain Falls”

4. “Watching Over”

5. “Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)”

6. “You’re the One”

7. “The New Day”

8. “Mountain of the Sun”

9. “Brave New World”

10. “Anthem”