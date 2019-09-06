Hear Greta Van Fleet’s New Stomper ‘Always There’ From ‘A Million Little Pieces’

In 2018, Greta Van Fleet released Anthem of the Peaceful Army, their first full-length album after two EPs that landed them three Grammy nominations and recognition from Robert Plant, Jack White and more. At the time of the album’s release, Rolling Stone critic Will Hermes said Michigan band “seem like they leapt fully-formed from the skull of a rock critic in 1975. There’s an element of the ridiculous in this. But there’s also a charm to their guileless, retro-fetishist conviction.”

The band has just released a song they recorded in the sessions for that album, but left off the album: “Always There,” a strummy Led Zeppelin III-style stomper that has singer Josh Kiszka reaching high into his falsetto.

The song comes from the soundtrack of A Million Little Pieces, a film by director Sam Taylor-Johnson based on the controversial book of the same name about a 23-year-old drug addict’s make-or-break trip to rehab. Other artists on the soundtrack include R.E.M., Tom Waits, Mazzy Star, and more. There’s also an original score by Atticus Ross (The Social Network), Leopold Ross (The Book of Eli) and Claudia Sarne (The Book of Eli.)

Greta Van Fleet are currently on tour through October and are gearing up for a big fall U.S. tour that includes two headlining stops at Colorado’s Red Rocks, plus a stretch opening for Metallica in South America. See the dates here.