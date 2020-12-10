Greta Van Fleet Ponder Art, Modernity, and More in ‘Age of Machine’ Video

Greta Van Fleet released a new video for “Age of Machine,” off their upcoming album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, set to arrive April 16th, 2021.

Co-directed by the band and Matthew Daniel Siskin, the clip boasts an enigmatic aura befitting the sprawling song’s mysterious psych-rock edge. The clip finds Greta Van Fleet analyzing, and later destroying, an ancient statue, while elsewhere they appear to be experimented on themselves in a secret facility.

A statement accompanying the clip reads: “The video creates a new universe filled with symbolism and open to interpretation, with whispers of reflections on modernism. It is a response, a tiny piece of art in a very large conversation — four brothers and friends who spend very little time online, filled with questions — where is technology taking us, what does it all mean, and what are we trading in exchange? The video addresses the crumbling beauty around us, but leaves the final significance to the viewer — whether that narrative be focused on climate, industrialism, intimacy, self confidence, tradition, humanity itself, or otherwise.”

“Age of Machine” marks the second offering off The Battle at Garden’s Gate, following lead single, “My Way, Soon.” The Battle at Garden’s Gate marks the group’s second LP and follows their 2018 breakthrough, Anthem of the Peaceful Army.