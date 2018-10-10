Greta Van Fleet Plot 2019 World Tour Behind Debut LP

Greta Van Fleet announced a massive world tour in support of their upcoming debut LP, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The headlining 2019 trek launches January 29th in Sydney, Australia; after a run of international dates, a North American leg kicks off May 7th in Miami, Florida and wraps June 4th in Madison, Wisconsin.
The hard rock band’s 12 dates for U.S. and Canada go on sale Friday, October 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticket details are available at the quartet’s website. Additional shows for the “March of the Peaceful Army” tour will be announced.
Greta Van Fleet have previewed their first album with three singles: “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer),” “When the Curtain Falls” and “Watching Over.” The record follows their pair of 2017 EPs, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires.
The group is currently deep into a North American tour that wraps October 11th in Madison, Wisconsin. The jaunt continues in late October and early November with concerts in Europe and the U.K.
The Michigan natives recently spoke to Rolling Stone about their passion for classic rock. “Rock & roll to us is liberation,” said singer Josh Kiszka. “A reminder that we as human beings have a voice. But I don’t want people to hear me talking about rock & roll and think I mean the kind of shit they’re putting out now.”
Greta Van Fleet 2019 North American Tour Dates
May 7 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
May 9 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre
May 10 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
May 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
May 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
May 18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 21 -Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
May 22 -Rochester, NY @ The Dome
May 25 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
May 28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
June 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
June 4 -Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
