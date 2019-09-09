Gregg Allman’s Birthday Celebration Spawns Allman Family Revival Mini-Tour

The annual Allman Family Revival tribute concert to Gregg Allman has grown into a three-city tour this year that will hit San Francisco, Denver and New York City in December. The lineup includes the Allman Betts Band, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Robert Randolph, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Jimmy Hall, Samantha Fish and Jimmy Vivino. (Not every artist will appear at every show.)

The shows will take place December 7th at San Francisco’s The Fillmore, the following day at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom and December 28th at New York’s Beacon Theater. All proceeds will benefit the School of Rock.

The first Allman Family Revival was held at San Francisco’s the Fillmore in celebration of Gregg Allman’s 70th birthday. It’s grown into an annual event featuring artists like Robert Randolph, Luther and Cody Dickinson, Marcus King, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, G. Love, Brooklyn Allman.

The Allman Betts Band will serve as the house band this year. Led by Gregg Allman’s son Devon and Dickey Betts’ son Duane Betts, they came together last year to honor the music of Allman Brothers along with their own compositions. Recent shows have featured Allman Brothers classics like “Blue Sky,” “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” and “Midnight Rider.”

Allman’s son Devon explained to Rolling Stone last year why he’d never attempt to revive the Allman Brothers Band name. “I don’t think that that would be very respectful of the legacy,” he said. “It’s always going be a balance, and my number one thing is integrity and class. So is there a way to kind of perpetuate it within a loose framework? Yes. But to come out and use their name, or the mushrooms and the peaches after they worked hard for all that? No. It’s one thing to play a handful of songs and tip your hat to them and give the people that nostalgia. It’s quite another thing to open up shop on a business that wrapped up their shop already.”