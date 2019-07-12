Gregg Allman’s Solo Debut, Live Album Slated for Reissue

Two years after his death, Gregg Allman’s 1973 solo debut Laid Back, as well as his 1974 live album The Gregg Allman Tour, will be reissued on August 30th via Mercury/UMe.

Recorded at the same time as the Allman Brothers’ iconic Brothers and Sisters, Laid Back is a densely soulful record that includes a stripped-down version of “Midnight Rider,” the devastating rocker “Queen of Hearts” and a swampy cover of Jackson Browne’s “These Days.” The reissue will be released on a deluxe edition 2CD-set, which features early mixes, demos and outtakes, including an unreleased demo of “These Days.” Two vinyl formats will be released — a standard 180-gram as well as a limited edition colored vinyl, pressed in violet and white marble.

Allman’s live album The Gregg Allman Tour is also being reissued, pressed for the first time since 1987. Featuring live tracks from Carnegie Hall and the Capitol Theater, the tracklist includes “Oncoming Traffic” and a cover of Elvis Presley’s “I Feel So Bad.” The vinyl edition will be pressed in grey and white marble, modeling the original so that side one and four will be on the first LP, while sides two and three will be on the other.

Laid Back Deluxe Edition Track List

CD1: Laid Back remastered

1. Midnight Rider

2. Queen Of Hearts

3. Please Call Home

4. Don’t Mess Up A Good Thing

5. These Days

6. Multi-Colored Lady

7. All My Friends

8. Will The Circle Be Unbroken

Laid Back early mixes

1. Midnight Rider (Early Mix)

2. Queen Of Hearts (Early Mix)

3. Please Call Home (Early Mix)

4. Don’t Mess Up A Good Thing (Early Mix)

5. These Days (Early Mix)

6. Multi-Colored Lady (Early Mix)

7. All My Friends (Early Mix)

8. Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Early Mix)

CD2: Laid Back demos, outtakes & alternates

1. Never Knew How Much (Demo)

2. All My Friends (Demo)

3. Please Call Home (Demo

4. Queen Of Hearts (Demo)

5. God Rest His Soul (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

6. Rollin’ Stone (Catfish Blues) (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

7. Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

8. Multi-Colored Lady (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

9. These Days (Solo Guitar, Piano & Vocal Demo)

10. Shadow Dream Song (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

11. Wasted Words

12. These Days (Alternate Version with Pedal Steel Guitar)

13. Multi-Colored Lady (Rough Mix)

14. These Days (Rough Mix)

15. God Rest His Soul (Rehearsal)

16. Midnight Rider (Rehearsal)

17. Song For Adam / Shadow Dream Song (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

18. Melissa (Live at the Capitol Theatre)