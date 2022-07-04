Fundraiser Launched for Hüsker Dü Bassist Greg Norton Following Cancer Diagnosis

Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton was meant to head out on the road in late June for his first tour with UltraBomb – the supergroup he formed with The Mahones’ Finny McConnell and UK Subs’s Jamie Oliver – before a prostate cancer diagnosis halted the scheduled shows. Now, Oliver and other friends of the musician have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses.

“We can’t imagine the stress and anxiety he and his family must be going through,” organizers wrote. “One thing that’s for sure, though, is that the cost of treatment in the United States is eye watering. We want to help alleviate some of that pressure, so we’ve decided to set up a GoFundMe account to collect money for Greg to put towards his treatment.”

In the two days since its launch, the fundraiser has surpassed its target goal of $30,000 with contributions from over 900 donors.

Norton shared the news of his diagnosis on Facebook late last month, writing: “At the beginning of June, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. My doctors at the Mayo Clinic believe I have excellent odds, but we need to get in right away and move forward with treatment and surgery.

“My sincere apologies to those who had tickets purchased or who were planning on attending our upcoming shows across the pond,” Norton wrote. “I am frustrated, as I know you may be feeling disappointed or upset. I was really hoping to be sharing how excited I was to be coming back to play England for the first time in 35 years!”

Norton formed punk icon Hüsker Dü with Bob Mould and Grant Hart in 1979 and released a string of critically beloved albums in the mid-1980s, including 1984’s Zen Arcade and 1985’s New Day Rising. The band broke up in 1987, with Mould going on to a successful solo career alongside his band Sugar. Hart continued with his solo career before his 2017 death of liver cancer.

In Norton’s post, which detailed shifts in tour plans and the forthcoming release of UltraBomb’s debut album on July 15, the bassist urged his male readers to “go get tested,” adding: “It could be a life changer!”