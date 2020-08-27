Hear Greg Dulli, Mark Lanegan Cover Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash Duet ‘Girl From the North Country’

Greg Dulli has reunited with his Gutter Twins collaborator Mark Lanegan for a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Girl From the North Country,” a duet that will appear on the B-side of Dulli’s upcoming Record Store Day exclusive single.

On the cover, premiering here at Rolling Stone, Dulli and Lanegan perform the Nashville Skyline version of the track, with Dulli in the Dylan role and Lanegan singing the Johnny Cash part. The former Afghan Whigs and Screaming Trees singers are backed only by a piano for their rendition of the Dylan classic.

“I love the song, plain and simple. It’s beautiful,” Dulli tells Rolling Stone. “I was watching the Johnny Cash Show where Dylan guested and I thought that it would be cool to do it with Mark.” Lanegan also wrote how Cash was one of his musical heroes in his recent memoir Sing Backwards and Weep.

“The Girl From the North Country” will feature on the backside of Dulli’s limited edition 7-inch blue vinyl for “A Ghost,” a track off Dulli’s first solo album Random Desire, released earlier this year. The single will be available this Saturday, August 29th as part of the first of three Record Store Days scheduled for this year.

A dozen years after the Gutter Twins released their 2008 album Saturnalia, the two singers still collaborate occasionally, with Dulli recently appearing on Lanegan last three albums, including 2020’s Straight Songs of Sorrow.

“We’ve never stopped working together. But we’re both busy with our own projects and lives,” Dulli said of a possible return of their band. “We’ll do Gutter Twins again someday. Even if it’s just on somebody’s porch.”