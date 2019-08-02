×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Could Sam Fender Be the British Bruce Springsteen? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Flashback: Green Day Get Muddy and Violent at Woodstock ’94

Watch the group get into a wild mud fight with their fans

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Green Day‘s mud-caked set at Woodstock ’94 was a crucial moment in the group’s long history, but to Billie Joe Armstrong’s mother Ollie — who witnessed her son pulling his pants down, throwing mud at fans and chanting obscenities on live television — it was nothing but a profound embarrassment.

“She sent me a hate letter afterwards,” the singer told Rolling Stone‘s Chris Mundy later that year. “She said that I was disrespectful and indecent and that if my father was alive, he would be ashamed of me. She couldn’t believe that I pulled my  pants down and got in a fight onstage. She even talked shit about my wife, Adrienne, and how she’s supposed to be my loving wife, but she’s never even come over and visited. It was pretty brutal.”

Related

View from the back of the stage as American rock group Country Joe & The Fish perform in the rain at at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in Bethel, New York, August 17 1969. Among the visible band members are the arm of Barry Melton (extreme left, in red, green, & blue shirt) and drummer Doug Metzner (shirtless, center). (Photo by Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)
Remembering Woodstock: Why the 1969 Festival Still Resonates
Michael Lang Talks Woodstock 50's Collapse: 'We Did Everything We Could'

Ollie Armstrong may have not liked what she saw, but the youth of America had a very different take on the performance. Green Day were booked on the less prestigious South Stage midway through the final day of the festival, sandwiched between Nenad Bach and a Paul Rodgers blues revue. While many other festival goers opted to watch the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan and the Spin Doctors on the main stage, Green Day attracted a younger and wilder crowd. It rained not long before they went on and many fans were already caked in mud.

Green Day’s major label debut, Dookie, had been on shelves for five months at this point, slowly climbing to #19. The group saw Woodstock ’94 as an amazing opportunity to reach a wider audience, and when fans began throwing mud they didn’t hesitate to throw back, culminating in a near-riot where a security guard mistook basset Mike Dirnt for a psychotic fan and smashed his front teeth out. It was absolute chaos. It was also one of the most memorable performance of the entire festival, causing MTV to play highlights over and over. Check out this video of “Paper Lanterns” from the set.

Within three months, Dookie was at Number Four on the charts and the band was headlining arenas across the country. “Welcome to Paradise,” “Longview” and “Basket Case” were all over the radio and MTV. Hopefully Ollie Armstrong forgave her son for his behavior at Woodstock ’94 by that point.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad