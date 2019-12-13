Watch Green Day Perform ‘Welcome to Paradise’ at Game Awards 2019

Green Day threw things back with a performance of “Welcome to Paradise” at the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles. The punk band offered a raucous version of their 1991 track, which comes off the group’s classic album Kerplunk.

The band appeared alongside artists like Chvrches and Grimes, who also performed as part of the annual awards show, which honored Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as Game of the Year. Grimes performed her song “4ÆM,” which appears on the soundtrack to Cyberpunk 2077, during the ceremony.

Green Day is gearing up for for their Hella Mega Tour, a summer 2020 stadium run that will also feature Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The band will release their new album, Father of All . . ., on February 7th. “I’d always loved British mod music from the Sixties, but I wanted to go to where the source was and see if I could put [soul] through the Green Day filter,” Armstrong told Rolling Stone earlier this year of the album’s inspiration. “It was a lot of trial and error, a lot of pulling my fucking hair out.”

The Hella Mega Tour kicks off June 13th, 2020 in Paris and hits North America the following month. The trek wraps August 29th in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Tickets are on sale now.