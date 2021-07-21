Watch Green Day Play ‘Welcome to Paradise’ at First Post-Pandemic Show

Green Day are going to spend the next few months playing baseball stadiums on the Hella Mega tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. And, on Tuesday night, they offered 1,800 lucky fans in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a preview of what’s to come by playing a last-minute warmup show at Cain’s Ballroom. It was their first real concert since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The 18-song set featured tracks from throughout the band’s career, including hits like “When I Come Around” and “Longview,” deeper cuts like “2000 Light Years Away” and “Scattered,” and their new song “Pollyanna,” which had never been played live before. They also did a cover of the Kiss classic “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Surprisingly, they didn’t break out concert standards “American Idiot” or “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” but it’s a good bet that’ll change when they hit the stadiums.

Concertgoers had to present vaccine cards to enter the club, but no effort was made to stop fans from filming with their cellphones. Check out “Welcome to Paradise” and Jesus of Suburbia” here.

The Hella Mega tour launches Saturday at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas. The North American portion ends September 6th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, but it kicks up again in Vienna, Austria, at Ernst-Happel Stadion on June 19th, 2022. The Los Angeles-based ska-punk band the Interrupters will be opening up the North American shows.