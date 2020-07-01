Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy Announce Rescheduled ‘Hella Mega’ Tour Dates

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have announced new 2021 North American tour dates for their Hella Mega stadium tour. Initially slated to begin this summer, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are available for the newly scheduled dates.

The groups will head to Australia and New Zealand this fall, before they venture to Europe next June. The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Seattle on July 14th, 2021 at T-Mobile Park before winding its way through the West Coast and heading south. The trek then ventures to the East Coast and Midwest with a stop in Toronto through August, culminating at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on August 25th, 2021.

“Your existing tickets are good for the rescheduled dates so hold on to them,” the bands said in a statement via Instagram, adding that refunds are also available for those whose schedules do not align. “We can’t wait to see everyone at these shows next summer! Stay safe and wear your masks.”

Green Day/Weezer/Fall Out Boy Hella Mega 2021 Tour

July 14 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

July 18 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

July 24 ­­– Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

July 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

July 29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

July 31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

August 1 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 4 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 15 – Chicago IL @ Wrigley Field

August 17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

August 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

August 25 ­– Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park