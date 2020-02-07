Green Day Tap ‘Stranger Things’ Star for Death-Defying ‘Meet Me on the Roof’ Video

Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo plays a hopeless romantic and a budding daredevil in the new video for Green Day’s “Meet Me on the Roof.”

Directed by Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer, the clip stars Matarazzo as a lowly middle schooler pining for a girl who harbors a celebrity crush on a stuntman named “Mad” Willie Jackson. To win his crush’s heart, Matarazzo concocts a plan for a rooftop bash where he’ll attempt his own motorcycle heroics.

As Green Day perform the snappy “Meet Me on the Roof,” Matarazzo prepares for his death defying feat, only to have his little dirt bike sputter out. Luckily, “Mad” Willie Jackson himself appears and lends the young adventurer his Harley, allowing Matarazzo to pull off the trick and earn a kiss.

“Meet Me on the Roof” appears on Green Day’s new album, Father of All…, which dropped today, February 7th. To mark the album’s release, the band also appeared on The Ellen Show, where they performed their single “Oh Yeah!” and partook in a cooking segment with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

This summer, Green Day will head out on the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. The trek kicks off July 17th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and wraps August 29th at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.