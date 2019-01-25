Green Day to Sell More Than 100 Pieces of Their Career-Spanning Gear

Green Day has teamed up with Reverb to sell more than 100 pieces of gear that has been used on tour as well as in the studio over the course of their career. The band’s online Reverb shop, which launches on February 7th, will house items from each band member, including myriad guitars, drum sets, studio gear and amps.

“Every guitar has its own character. Each one reflects who you are — the kind of songwriter you are, the kind of guitar player that you are. Used guitars, in particular, come with a history to them. I love the character you can see looking at a fretboard that’s been used,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a preview video about their shop. “After 30 years of collecting odds and ends and really good stuff… I have to sell some of it off.”

Nearly 50 of Armstrong’s personal guitars will be on offer. Alongside a variety of Armstrong’s rare vintage guitars from the 1960s and earlier, another notable item is the Harmony Stella parlor acoustic he played while recording “F.O.D.” from 1994’s Dookie, which still houses the original board tape set to the intonation and the same guitar strings. He is also selling the Marshall 4×12 cabinets used during the Dookie and Insomniac tours.

Among Tre Cool’s five drum sets and dozen snare drums on sale is the Gretsch USA Custom Champagne Sparkle Drum Kit, which was used live and in the studio for Uno… Dos… Tré! The kit was featured in several music videos from that era and can be seen in the album’s liner notes.

“If you hoard the right shit long enough, they call you a collector. So I’m selling off just a wee bit of the collection. I’m not doing it any justice sitting around when someone could be using this stuff. I haven’t really sold anything ever — this is the first time. My psychiatrist said I have to do this,” Tre Cool joked in the preview clip. “In all seriousness, I hope whoever buys this stuff gets some enjoyment out of it… rocking it on their stage or putting it in their studio. I really hope they just don’t sit around and get dusty. Except for the burned stuff. Don’t even try and fix that — it’s not going to work. It’s just burned.”

Several of the items from the official Green Day Reverb Shop can be viewed before the launch.