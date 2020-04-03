 Green Day Drops Surprise Remix EP 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' - Rolling Stone
Green Day Drops Surprise Remix EP ‘Otis Big Guitar Mix’

It features new versions of “Lazy Bones,” “Wild One” and “Oh Love”

Green Day has released a new remix EP, Otis Big Guitar Mix, which features updated versions of “Lazy Bones,” “Wild One” and “Oh Love.”

The EP, which focuses on big guitar sounds (hence the title), remixes three songs from the band’s 2012 trio of albums, ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré!. The EP follows the band’s latest album, Father of All…, which dropped in February.


Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong has been connecting with fans during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer recently appeared on Elton John’s iHeart Radio Living Room Concert For America, performing an acoustic rendition of Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” “I hope everybody’s happy and healthy,” Armstrong noted during the live show. “I just wanted to say it’s an honor to be playing for everybody right now.”

Armstrong has also been hosting weekly live “No Fun Mondays” quarantine sessions from his home studio. In the latest edition he covered Johnny Thunders’ 1978 track “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory” and previously performed a rendition of Tommy James and the Shondells’ track “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

Green Day is currently set to tour this summer with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. This week, the band announced rescheduled Asia tour dates for 2021.

