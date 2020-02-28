Green Day Postpone Asia Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Green Day are among a growing list of artists who are canceling tour dates in Asia amid concerns about the coronavirus. On Thursday, both Green Day and BTS announced nixed dates from their previously planned jaunts through the region.

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” Green Day wrote on Twitter late on Thursday night. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

Green Day had originally planned to perform in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan through March. It’s unclear when the dates will be rescheduled.

The band joins several musicians who have changed their touring treks in early 2020. Earlier in the day, BTS canceled several hometown shows in Seoul, South Korea; the April dates were initially slated to open their Map of the Soul tour. Stormzy also postponed five shows scheduled for the region in March. Coronavirus concerns spurred the Boston Symphony Orchestra to cancel their 2020 tour of Asia as well, but the coronavirus outbreak has had a much larger effect on top Asian acts, who have nixed shows in China, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macao. Major K-pop acts including Taeyeon, Winner, NCT, and GOT7, as well as Cantopop superstar Andy Lau are among those that have canceled shows.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., organizers of the Korean Times Music Festival held annually in Southern California announced on Tuesday that they would postpone their April event.

