Watch Green Day Perform ‘Oh Yeah!’ on ‘Corden’

Green Day appeared on The Late Late Show to perform their recent song “Oh Yeah!” and to discuss their new album Father of All… The rock band gave a rousing performance of the upbeat track and sat down for an interview with host James Corden.

During their interview with Corden, band members Billy Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt talked about their new album and upcoming tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, as well as what it means for them to be an inspiration to so many bands. “We’ve haven’t done it yet, but I think it’s going to be somewhere between a hella mega party and a rolling barbecue,” Dirnt said of the summer tour. “We’ve known Weezer forever,” Armstrong added. “And then Fall Out Boy, they’re our children and it’s nice to hang out with our kids.”

In response to how it feels to be the elder statesmen of rock, Cool noted, “We’re basically an older, less mature Green Day and we’ve thrown our seed all around the world. So there’s gonna be kids.”

Father of All… dropped last week, while the band’s Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, kicks off this summer.