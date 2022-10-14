Green Day Ready ‘Nimrod’ Reissue With Unreleased Demos, 1997 Concert

Green Day will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Nimrod — which featured the hits “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and “Nice Guys Finish Last” — with a deluxe reissue complete with unreleased demos and a live recording from the era.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition, available Jan. 27 in 5-CD or 3-LP editions, features the original LP alongside a disc of demos from the album’s recording sessions, including three songs — “You Irritate Me,” “Tre Polka” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison” — that have never been released.

Ahead of the reissue’s arrival, Green Day have shared the “You Irritate Me” demo:

The reissue’s closing disc captures Green Day’s November 14, 1997, performance at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory, a concert that boasted both the then-new Nimrod tracks as well as the band’s hits from Dookie and Insomniac.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition — and newly reprinted merch from the era — is available to preorder now at Green Day’s site.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition Track List

Nimrod

1. Nice Guys Finish Last

2. Hitchin’ A Ride

3. The Grouch

4. Redundant

5. Scattered

6. All The Time

7. Worry Rock

8. Platypus (I Hate You)

9. Uptight

10. Last Ride In

11. Jinx

12. Haushinka

13. Walking Alone

14. Reject

15. Take Back

16. King For A Day

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

18. Prosthetic Head

Nimrod Demos

1. Nice Guys Finish Last

2. Place Inside My Head

3. The Grouch

4. Walking Alone

5. Jinx

6. Alison

7. Espionage

8. You Irritate Me

9. Tre Polka

10. When It’s Time

11. Desensitized

12. Chain Saw

13. Reject

14. Black Eyeliner

Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia November 14 1997

1. Going To Pasalacqua

2. Welcome To Paradise

3. Geek Stink Breath

4. Nice Guys Finish Last

5. Hitchin’ A Ride

6. The Grouch

7. Chump

8. Longview

9. 2000 Light Years Away

10. Brainstew

11. Jaded

12. Knowledge

13. Basket Case

14. She

15. Fuck Off And Die

16. Paper Lanterns

17. Scattered

18. Prosthetic Head

19. When I Come Around

20. Good Riddance