Good Riddance

Green Day Ready ‘Nimrod’ Reissue With Unreleased Demos, 1997 Concert

Hear unearthed track "You Irritate Me" from Nimrod 25 - 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day

Green Day will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Nimrod — which featured the hits “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and “Nice Guys Finish Last” — with a deluxe reissue complete with unreleased demos and a live recording from the era.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition, available Jan. 27 in 5-CD or 3-LP editions, features the original LP alongside a disc of demos from the album’s recording sessions, including three songs — “You Irritate Me,” “Tre Polka” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison” — that have never been released.

Ahead of the reissue’s arrival, Green Day have shared the “You Irritate Me” demo:

The reissue’s closing disc captures Green Day’s November 14, 1997, performance at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory, a concert that boasted both the then-new Nimrod tracks as well as the band’s hits from Dookie and Insomniac.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition — and newly reprinted merch from the era — is available to preorder now at Green Day’s site.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition Track List
Nimrod 
1. Nice Guys Finish Last 
2. Hitchin’ A Ride 
3. The Grouch 
4. Redundant 
5. Scattered 
6. All The Time 
7. Worry Rock 
8. Platypus (I Hate You) 
9. Uptight 
10. Last Ride In 
11. Jinx 
12. Haushinka 
13. Walking Alone 
14. Reject 
15. Take Back 
16. King For A Day 
17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) 
18. Prosthetic Head 

Nimrod Demos 
1. Nice Guys Finish Last 
2. Place Inside My Head 
3. The Grouch 
4. Walking Alone
5. Jinx 
6. Alison 
7. Espionage 
8. You Irritate Me 
9. Tre Polka 
10. When It’s Time 
11. Desensitized 
12. Chain Saw 
13. Reject 
14. Black Eyeliner 

Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia November 14 1997 
1. Going To Pasalacqua 
2. Welcome To Paradise 
3. Geek Stink Breath 
4. Nice Guys Finish Last 
5. Hitchin’ A Ride 
6. The Grouch 
7. Chump 
8. Longview 
9. 2000 Light Years Away 
10. Brainstew 
11. Jaded 
12. Knowledge 
13. Basket Case 
14. She 
15. Fuck Off And Die 
16. Paper Lanterns 
17. Scattered 
18. Prosthetic Head 
19. When I Come Around 
20. Good Riddance

