Green Day Partner With NHL for TV Theme Song, All-Star Game Performance

Green Day announced a massive promotional and marketing partnership with the NHL for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. As part the deal, the band will unveil a new track, “Fire, Ready, Aim,” as the opening theme song for NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey, and they’ll perform the headlining set at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, January 25th in St. Louis.

“Fire, Ready, Aim” — which appears on the trio’s upcoming 13th LP, Father of All… — will debut October 9th during a game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers. The NHL and NBC will also utilize the band’s songs in highlight packages and suggested arena playlists.

The partnership has been brewing for years. Green Day were originally scheduled to perform at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey celebrations in Toronto but were forced to cancel when frontman Billie Joe Armstrong developed an illness. Steve Mayer, the NHL’s chief content officer, told Sportsnet that the league stayed in touch with the band and “professed [their] love for each other.”

“The band [members are] hockey fans,” he said. “The drummer, Tré Cool, is a big fan. These guys have been to games, but they’re not over the top as much as Tré is. He’s a San Jose fan who now, because he lives in Newport Beach, is becoming an Anaheim Ducks fan.”

“Fire, Ready, Aim” will appear on Green Day’s upcoming 13th LP, Father of All…, out February 7th. The band recently issued the album’s title-track, which they used to promote their summer 2020 “Hella Mega” stadium tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.