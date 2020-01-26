Watch Green Day’s Expletive-Filled NHL All-Star Game Performance

Green Day put the censors to work Saturday at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game as Billie Joe Armstrong dropped a series of f-bombs during the televised performance.

The band, which agreed to a multi-year partnership with the NHL and debuted their track “Fire, Ready, Aim” as an NHL promo earlier in the season, played a medley of “Basket Case” and “American Idiot” during intermission at the hockey showcase, hosted this year by the St. Louis Blues.

While neither track is expletive-filled, Armstrong ad-libbed three “fucks” into his banter with the crowd. “Let’s go fucking crazy!,” he exclaimed midway through “American Idiot.” Armstrong’s f-bombs were muted from broadcast by U.S. censors, they were reportedly heard on Canadian television.

Soon after Green Day’s performance, the band was trending on Twitter for their f-bombing of a “family friendly” event. “Fuckin cool fuckin night in St. Fuckin Louis!!,” Tre Cool later quipped, while the band’s Twitter also had some fun with the situation:

Anyone know why we’re trending? We’ve been busy having a blast w the @NHL in St. Louis all night. — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 26, 2020

Fuckin cool fuckin night in St. Fuckin Louis!!

“Green Day didn't get the NHL's 'don't swear on live TV' memo” https://t.co/GavGdRG1Lk — Tre Cool (@trecool) January 26, 2020

The NHL has not commented on Green Day’s performance at press time.