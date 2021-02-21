Green Day Pair New Song ‘Here Comes the Shock’ With Punk Rock Aerobics Routine

Green Day dropped their new song “Here Comes the Shock” — the band’s first new music since their 2020 LP Father of All… — as part of the National Hockey League’s Lake Tahoe outdoors game programming Saturday.

For the track’s accompanying video, the band teamed with “Punk Rock Aerobics” co-founder Hilken Mancini, who created a two-and-a-half-minute routine filled with air guitars, skanks, and circle-running especially for “Here Comes the Shock.”

“We got the numbers/Gonna rumble in the street/We’re screaming bloody murder/We’re gonna take it to the grave,” Billie Joe Armstrong sings on the track.

“Here Comes the Shock” was scheduled to premiere during the second period intermission of the matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon, but poor ice conditions due to unrelenting sunshine postponed the game — and the song’s debut — until after midnight EST.

In September 2019, Green Day entered into a two-year partnership with the NHL, so far resulting in the debut of Father of All…’s “Fire, Ready, Aim” and an expletive-filled performance at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

While “Here Comes the Shock” is Green Day’s first new music in over a year, the band has kept busy: Billie Joe Armstrong made an album comprised of quarantine-recorded covers, while Green Day also “didn’t” recently release a new album under the long-dormant moniker The Network.