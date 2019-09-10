Green Day Preview New Album ‘Father of All…’ With Title Track

Alongside dates for a massive 2020 stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer today, Green Day detailed their new album Father of All…, due out February 7th, along with a single of the same name.

The song is bright, upbeat and a big departure from the tone of 2016’s Revolution Radio, their most recent record. “Rock and roll sometimes has become so tame because people are, a lot of rock acts are always trying to look for the feel-good song of the year or something, everything gets really watered down and wimpy, and I think rock music should make you feel bad,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show. “We live in just the time of complete and total chaos- or else we’ve always been, but now it’s turned up to Trump. So [the new album] is just trying to reflect what’s going on.”

Fall Out Boy and Weezer also announced new albums and singles on Tuesday. Weezer’s new song “The End of the Game” comes from their forthcoming LP Van Weezer, which is slated to arrive in May 2020. “It’s like The Blue Album but with more riffs,” Cuomo told Lowe. “Metal, hard rock riffs. But it’s still pretty catchy pop rock.”

Fall Out Boy recorded their new song “Dear Future (Hands Up),” featuring Wyclef Jean, for their upcoming compilation album Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two. “We’ve always been big fans of Fugees and Wyclef,” Pete Wentz told Lowe. “He’s got an incredible sense of melody that’s kind of out there. It’s like you can tell it’s a mix from all over kind of the globe, which is cool and super inspired by seeing my kids that they just listen to song to song to song to song and it’s going from Queen to [Lil Uzi Vert].”

The three bands are playing the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles Tuesday evening to promote the tour. It kicks off July 13th, 2020 in Paris, France and wraps up August 29th in Philadelphia.