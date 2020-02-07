Watch Green Day Cook With Martha Stewart, Perform ‘Oh Yeah!’ on ‘Ellen’

Green Day appeared on The Ellen Show to perform their song “Oh Yeah!” and took the opportunity to learn a few cooking tricks from guest host Martha Stewart (as well as her fellow host Snoop Dogg).

During the segment, Stewart teaches band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool how to prep for an Oscar viewing party by making pizza, pull-apart pigs in a blanket and a cocktail. “We have to start with a drink,” Stewart notes. “Because everybody has to start with a drink.” She and Snoop toast the band on their new album, and then compliments the band on their album art, which Armstrong designed himself.

Green Day will release their new album, Father of All . . ., out February 7th. “I knew I wanted to do something different,” Armstrong told Rolling Stone of writing the new music. “I’d always loved British mod music from the Sixties, but I wanted to go to where the source was and see if I could put [soul] through the Green Day filter. It was a lot of trial and error, a lot of pulling my fucking hair out.”

This summer the band will head out on the Hella Mega Tour, a summer 2020 stadium run, with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. Playing a stadium is pretty sick in itself,” Armstrong said. “But we really wanted to have the biggest rock tour of the year.”