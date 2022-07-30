 See Green Day Play a Whole Bunch of Rarities at Post-Lollapalooza Gig - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lollapalooza 2022 Day Two: Dua Lipa Levitates, MGK Brings Out Avril Lavigne, Wet Leg Buzz
Home Music Music News

See Green Day Bust Out a Whole Bunch of Rarities at Lollapalooza Afterparty Gig

Band performed “Warning” and “Church on Sunday” for first time in 20 years, unearth Kerplunk! cuts at Chicago’s Metro

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Green Day unleashed a heavy helping of rarities — including some songs the band hasn’t played in over 20 years — during their semi-surprise, Lollapalooza aftershow gig Friday at Chicago’s Metro.

Free from the shackles of their just-ended leg of their Hella Mega Tour — where Green Day performed largely the same concert nearly 30 times — Billie Joe Armstrong and company dug deep into their catalog for Friday’s show, unearthing songs like Warning’s “Church on Sunday” and that album’s title track for the first time since 2001.

During the freewheeling set, Green Day also delivered a trio of Kerplunk! tracks — “Private Ale,” “Christie Road,” and “One of My Lies” — and fan favorites like “Geek Stink Breath,” “Letterbomb” and “J.A.R.” that hadn’t been played live in a half-decade; the band also performed American Idiot’s “Whatsername” together for the first time since 2005.

Friday’s show was both a trip down memory lane and a warm-up show in anticipation for Green Day’s Sunday night headlining set at Lollapalooza, followed by another headlining gig next weekend at San Francisco’s Outside Lands. After a brief two-gig visit to South America, Green Day will return to the festival circuit in September for Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now and Dover, Delaware’s Firefly.

In This Article: Green Day

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.