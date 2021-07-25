See Green Day Cover Kiss Classic at Hella Mega Opener in Dallas

Green Day covered Kiss’ arena rock classic “Rock and Roll All Nite” during the band’s headlining set at the tour-opening Hella Mega show in Arlington, Texas Saturday.

Billie Joe Armstrong — who spent the pandemic playing covers — and company first performed the Dressed to Kill song at Green Day’s Tulsa, Oklahoma warmup show earlier this week, but Saturday’s Globe Life Field concert provided the faithful rendition its proper stadium setting.

Soon after, Kiss’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley both tweeted their approval of their fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ cover; however, only one of the two tweeted the correct location of the concert:

Check out our review of the first Hella Mega show, the all-star alt-rock roadshow featuring Green Day, Fall Out and Weezer. The bands will next perform at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park on Tuesday night.