Watch Green Day Flip Off Chaotic World in New ‘Father of All…’ Video

Green Day adopt an IDGAF attitude towards those you can’t trust in their raucous new video for “Father of All…” The song is the title track from their forthcoming 13th studio album, due February 7th via Reprise/Warner.

In the new clip, the band performs in a red-lit space flanked by dancers on risers behind them as Billie Joe Armstrong riffs about the chaos brewing in the world. Scenes of people dancing, protesting, rebelling, and performing military and religious actions during different eras and from around the world are interspersed in between their rousing set.

“I got paranoia, baby/And it’s so hysterical,” Armstrong sings on the chorus. “Crackin’ up under the pressure/Looking for a miracle/Come on, honey/Lyin’ in a bed of blood and money/What’s so funny?/We are rivals in the riot inside us.”

Last week, the band performed the tune on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Their forthcoming LP is the follow-up to 2016’s Revolution Radio and Armstrong told Rolling Stone that he was looking for a new sound for their new effort, which came through with their Sixties-style, danceable “Father of All…” The song, he said, “was like a unicorn falling out of the sky: ‘I don’t know what this is, I don’t know how I did it, but this is the direction I’m headed.'”

Green Day will embark on their Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy in June, with the first U.S. date taking place on July 17th in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park. Tickets go on sale Friday.