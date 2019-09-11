See Green Day Perform ‘Father of All…’ For the First Time Live

Green Day performed their brand new single “Father of All…” during an intimate show at The Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles the same day they released it to the world. The punk band played the small gig in honor of their Hella Mega stadium tour, which kicks off in 2020 with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

In the clip, the musicians have fun with the raucous, upbeat new track, which will appear on the band’s new album Father of All…, due out February 7th. Singer Billie Joe Armstrong gets the crowd singing along to the catchy chorus, which the fans apparently already know.

The secret show was opened by Weezer (with frontman Rivers Cuomo calling the band “your friendly neighborhood opening band”) and included sets by all three bands. Fall Out Boy debuted their new single, “Dear Future (Hands Up)” and performed several fan favorites, including “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Dance, Dance.” Green Day capped the night with their set, opening with a rendition of “American Idiot” that switched up the lyrics to refer to “Trump’s agenda.”

Fall Out Boy and Weezer also announced new albums on Tuesday. Weezer’s new song “The End of the Game” comes from their forthcoming LP Van Weezer, which is slated to arrive in May 2020, while Fall Out Boy’s “Dear Future (Hands Up)” features Wyclef Jean and will appear on compilation album Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two.

The Hella Mega stadium tour will kick off June 13th, 2020 in Paris, France and hit North America the following month. It wraps up August 29th at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.