Watch Green Day Showcase New Sound With Thrilling ‘Father of All…’ on ‘Kimmel’

Green Day ripped through their new song, “Father of All…,” the title-track from their next album, on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

The new song, which arrived earlier this week, is a fast-paced rocker that finds frontman Billie Joe Armstrong using his upper register to lend a sweet edge to his depiction of life inside a maelstrom of chaos and paranoia. On Kimmel, Armstrong sauntered around the stage, singing the track with a languid cool that stood in sharp contrast to the urgency of the lyrics and the roar of the rest of the band.

Green Day are set to release Father of All… on February 7th. The album marks the band’s first since 2016’s Revolution Radio, and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Armstrong spoke about how he wanted the new album to incorporate new influences, like soul and R&B, and it was “Father of All…” that helped him figure out the sound.

“I told my engineer, ‘I might look like a fucking idiot, but bear with me,'” Armstrong said, adding the song “was like a unicorn falling out of the sky: ‘I don’t know what this is, I don’t know how I did it, but this is the direction I’m headed.’”

Following the release of Father of All…, Green Day will embark on a massive 2020 summer tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. A European leg is set to kick off next June, while the North American run starts July 17th in Seattle, Washington.