Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy Postpone ‘Hella Mega’ Tour

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have officially postponed their massive Hella Mega stadium tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise,” the bands wrote in a joint statement on Instagram, “but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

The Hella Mega tour was originally slated to kick off in Paris, France, on June 13th. After concluding a brief European trek, the bands were scheduled to hit the U.S. on July 17th in Seattle, with stops at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and New York’s Citi Field. The tour was scheduled to conclude in Philadelphia on August 29th.

“There’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve been excited for,” the band said in a separate post, postponing their European shows in June.

A rescheduled tour with the same venues will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as refund options. Current tickets will be honored at the new dates.