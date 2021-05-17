Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Announce New Hella Mega Tour Dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer have announced their rescheduled Hella Mega Tour dates for 2021, after the tour had to be canceled for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The U.S. headlining stadium tour will now kick off July 24th in Dallas, Texas, and will stop at 21 North American cities before wrapping September 6th in Seattle, Washington. Additionally, two shows have been added to the schedule: August 17th in Columbus, Ohio, at Historic Crew Stadium, and September 1st in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Summerfest. The Interrupters will appear as openers on the tour.

Presales for the new shows begin Thursday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on sale for all tickets beginning Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for all shows, including the rescheduled dates, along with more information are available now at www.hellamegatour.com.

To coincide with the announcement, Green Day released a new single, “Pollyanna,” on Monday. This weekend, Fall Out Boy will perform on the season finale of American Idol, airing live on May 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ABC. Last week, Weezer performed their song “All the Good Ones,” from their latest album Van Weezer, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer Hella Mega Tour 2021 Dates

July 24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

July 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

July 29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

July 31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

August 1 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 4 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

August 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

August 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

August 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

August 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

August 25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

August 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park

August 29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park

September 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

September 6 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park