Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Announce New Hella Mega Tour Dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer have announced their rescheduled Hella Mega Tour dates for 2021, after the tour had to be canceled for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The U.S. headlining stadium tour will now kick off July 24th in Dallas, Texas, and will stop at 21 North American cities before wrapping September 6th in Seattle, Washington. Additionally, two shows have been added to the schedule: August 17th in Columbus, Ohio, at Historic Crew Stadium, and September 1st in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Summerfest. The Interrupters will appear as openers on the tour.
Presales for the new shows begin Thursday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on sale for all tickets beginning Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for all shows, including the rescheduled dates, along with more information are available now at www.hellamegatour.com.
To coincide with the announcement, Green Day released a new single, “Pollyanna,” on Monday. This weekend, Fall Out Boy will perform on the season finale of American Idol, airing live on May 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ABC. Last week, Weezer performed their song “All the Good Ones,” from their latest album Van Weezer, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer Hella Mega Tour 2021 Dates
July 24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
July 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
July 29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
July 31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
August 1 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 4 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
August 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
August 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
August 13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium
August 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
August 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
August 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
August 25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
August 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park
August 29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park
September 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
September 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
September 6 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park