Hear Green Day Cover Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’ From ‘Nimrod’ Reissue

Green Day have unearthed their rendition of Elvis Costello’s “Alison” ahead of the release of their reissue celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1997 LP Nimrod.

The “Alison” demo — recorded during the Nimrod sessions — is a pretty straightforward version of Costello’s My Aim Is True classic, with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong delivering a guitar-and-vocals-only take that doesn’t attempt to mirror the band’s pop-punk inclinations.

"Alison" is one of a disc-full of unreleased demos that Green Day will include on Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition, available Jan. 27 in 5-CD or 3-LP editions. The Costello cover is also one of three never-released songs on the reissue, as well as the previously shared "You Irritate Me" and "Tre Polka."

In addition to the original LP and the demos disc, the reissue also boasts Green Day’s November 14, 1997, performance at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory, a concert that featured both the then-new Nimrod tracks as well as the band’s hits from Dookie and Insomniac.

Green Day have so far announced a pair of festival gigs for 2023: Tempe, Arizona’s Innings Festival on Feb. 25 and Las Vegas’ nostalgia-laden When We Were Young on Oct. 21.