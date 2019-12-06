Green Day, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion Set for West Coast ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Green Day, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion will ring in 2020 with performances on the West Coast edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ciara will host the event in Hollywood, during which she’ll also perform her new single “Melanin.” The show will also feature country duo Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown, Anthony Ramos, Ava Max, Shaed, Paula Abdul and Salt-N-Pepa.

New Year’s Rockin’ Even will, as always, be centered around the celebration in New York City’s Times Square, with Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale serving as hosts. Meanwhile, Broadway and Pose star Billy Porter will host a Central Time Zone celebration in New Orleans. Performers for the New York City and New Orleans editions of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve have yet to be announced.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will air December 31st starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.