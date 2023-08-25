Green Day Selling Donald Trump Mugshot ‘Ultimate Nimrod’ Shirt for Charity

The first presidential mugshot was take on Thursday. Less than two weeks after Donald Trump was criminally indicted for the fourth time, the former president surrendered to authorities in Georgia was arrested, booked, and had his mugshot taken as part of his processing.

While Trump is already busy peddling his image on shirts and coffee mugs, Hall of Fame punk trio Green Day decided to put the historical image to good use. The group — who took on George Bush and the war in Iraq in 2004’s American Idiot — are selling their own merch, which takes a spin off their iconic Nimrod album cover and swaps in Trump’s booking photo, covering his face with the fitting title.

The shirt, which the band has branded as the "the ultimate Nimrod" shirt," is on sale for 35 dollars and will benefit Greater Good Music, a grassroots organization helping victims of the Maui fire.

“Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only,” captioned Green Day on their Instagram. “Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

Green Day spoke with Rolling Stone in 2017, just a few months after Trump’s inauguration, and discussed their music and the political climate at the time. “I feel like the government is trying to create a culture war between us in a lot of ways. They’re trying to get between your average citizens based on red and blue. I think we’re in a crisis mode right now,” said frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. “For me, it’s important to get back to fundamentally what it feels like to be an American. We all come from different backgrounds, but we come together and create this world. It’s like a microcosm for the rest of the world. I want people to feel unity when they come to a show. At the same time, I’m not going to puss out on saying what I feel about [Trump] and his administration.”