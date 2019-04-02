×
RS Daily News: Green Day’s Book; Mick Jagger’s Heart Surgery

In our daily news show, host Walaa Elsiddig checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. Green Day is releasing a book
  2. Rolling Stones tour postponed due to Mick Jagger heart surgery

Tune in each day for a new episode.

