×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Watch Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers Cover Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Green Day Releasing First Book ‘Last of the American Girls’ This Fall

Band collaborated with cartoonist Frank Caruso for “an inspiring homage and handbook for the rebellious everywoman who refuses to capitulate”

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie Joe Armstrong of the band Green Day performs in concert during their "Revolution Radio Tour" at The BB&T Pavilion, in Camden, N.JGreen Day In Concert - , NJ, Camden, USA - 31 Aug 2017

Green Day will release their first book 'Last of the American Girls' this fall.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Green Day has collectively co-authored a book titled Last of the American Girls. The full-color text, illustrated by cartoonist Frank Caruso, will be released on October 29th via Dey Street Books.

Named after the song “Last of the American Girls” off 21st Century Breakdown, the book is described as “an inspiring homage and handbook for the rebellious everywoman who refuses to capitulate,” according to a statement from their publisher. No further details are available at this time, but the book is being further billed as a celebration of “true rebel girls,” another song reference to the American Idiot track “She’s a Rebel.”

Upon its release, Billie Joe Armstrong told Blunt that “Last of the American Girls” was originally about his wife. “Then I started getting into more of my own beliefs — anything from a little book of conspiracies to playing vinyl records or something,” he explained. “It’s sort of about an empowering, sort of subterranean kind of lifestyle, but at the same time there’s a new era coming in with the way we all need to live.”  The song was one of the 21st Century Breakdown tracks to be added to the Broadway musical adaptation American Idiot.

Caruso has worked with other musicians in the past; he illustrated Bruce Springsteen’s book Outlaw Pete and was the art director for Wilco’s “Dawned on Me” music video. Last of the American Girls will be Green Day’s first project since 2016’s Revolution Radio. The year prior, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Fall Out Boy.

In 2017, they released their second greatest hits compilation God’s Favorite Band which featured the new song “Back in the USA” along with a revamped version of Revolution Radio track “Ordinary World” that featured Miranda Lambert. On Instagram Live in December, Armstrong confirmed that he was writing new songs for Green Day though the band has yet to reveal immediate future plans.

Related

NEW YORK - 1994: Green Day (L-R: Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt) laugh while posing for a portrait backstage at Madison Square Garden in 1994 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images)
Green Day's 'Dookie': 10 Things You Didn't Know
Green Day Get Richer Every October Without Trying

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad